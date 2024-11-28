No opposition representation on National Procurement Board- Jagdeo

Last Updated on Thursday, 28 November 2024, 18:05 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday categorically ruled out opposition representation on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which decides on the award of contracts.

He said the Executive would not allow its work to be frustrated by a “negative and obstruction” opposition because government has to be accountable to the electorate. “It is something we will never contemplate until there is a change in the culture of the opposition,” he said in response to a question by Demerara Waves Online News.

Mr Jagdeo said Guyana’s constitution allows for opposition representation on bodies such as the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) whose responsibilities include investigating complaints about already awarded contracts.

Shadow Local Government Minister, Ganesh Mahipaul had twice for the year advocated for the law to be amended to permit opposition representation on the NPTAB, in the face of questionable award of multi-million dollar contracts.

Mr Jagdeo conceded that a few infrastructure projects are suffering from slothfulness, but the fact is that bridges, hospitals, schools, pumps and roads were being constructed. “They were not on the drawing card and they’re under construction now so they would come and complain it will be delayed a bit. Yes, somethings will be delayed but it’s happening,” he said.

The Vice President said neither the United States (US) nor the English-speaking Caribbean provides for the opposition to be involved in the award of contracts.