Abducted Guyanese, Brazilians rescued, criminals escape from Joint Services

Last Updated on Saturday, 2 November 2024, 17:29 by Writer

Four Guyanese and six Brazilians were abducted on Saturday morning in Deep South Rupununi and abandoned after members of Guyana’s Joint Services pursued the suspects, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said Saturday afternoon.

“A Joint Services team on the ground pursued the suspects who abandoned their vehicle with the persons abducted, all of whom were rescued unharmed,” police said.

Police said, in an initial statement, that the unidentifiable abductors were wearing masks and carrying firearms when they robbed the Guyanese and Brazilians at about 11 a.m. at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Bush Mouth Sub-station at Marudi in the Deep South Rupununi in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo).

The GPF did not immediately state what was the purported country registration of the vehicle in which the abductees and abductors were travelling at the time of the interception.

No information was provided about where the vehicle was intercepted, how the suspects managed to escape from the Guyanese Joint Services personnel and what was allegedly stolen.