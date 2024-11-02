Take wide-ranging actions against supermarkets, retailers – GCCI

Last Updated on Saturday, 2 November 2024, 10:10 by Writer

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Saturday called on several government agencies to take action against retailers and supermarkets for selling poor quality goods and ensure that all tax laws and labour standards are applied equally.



“There has been an alarming increase in the presence of counterfeit, expired, and inappropriately labelled goods in the market, which are not only clear violations of lawful standards but also a health hazard to consumers,” the GCCI said.

The Chamber asked the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) and the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) to ensure that an investigation is conducted and any product that is not within the guidelines be removed from shelves and prohibited for sale. The GCCI also urged the Customs, Excise & Trade Operations of the Guyana Revenue Authority to ensure that all goods being imported meet the regulatory requirements.

Though the Chamber did not single out any category of businesses for those alleged violation, the call was issued against the background of concerns about unfair competition by the increasing number of Chinese supermarkets in Georgetown and elsewhere.

The business support organisation said it has grown increasingly concerned by the practice of non-compliance with Guyana’s laws and regulations by retailers and supermarkets—particularly as it relates to quality and standards of goods being provided to consumers and the flouting of labour and tax laws. “Notably, too, is the need for a closer examination of adherence to taxation laws by these businesses and to ensure the equal application of the rule of law for all enterprises operating in this industry,” the GCCI said.

Calling for labour laws to be respected, the GCCI also urged the Ministry of Labour to ensure that these businesses are in compliance with the Labour Act, Occupational Health & Safety Act and other relevant labour laws.

The Chamber pledged its “full support” to the Guyana government in the investigation and punishment of non-compliant businesses.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had several weeks ago issued a similar call for equal application of the laws to all businesses, but ruled out banning the establishment of Chinese supermarkets.