Record-breaking Brava Guyana Open begins with whopping 104 players

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) inaugurated the Brava Guyana Open on Saturday, November 2, 2024, drawing an unprecedented 104 golfers from several countries.

They include the United States, Canada, Barbados, Trinidad, Fiji, Mexico and Suriname.

The LGC says this event has set a new milestone for the club, reflecting LGC’s growing international reputation and commitment to promoting inclusivity, progress, and empowerment within the sport.

In her opening remarks at the preceding

evening’s cocktail reception,

LGC President Anasha Ally expressed her pride in the club’s achievement and acknowledged the collective dedication that made this event possible. “This tournament has attracted a record total of 97 participants, and I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional team that worked tirelessly to make this event a reality. This achievement is a testament to our club’s commitment to inclusivity, progress, and the empowerment of women in the sport of golf,” Ms Ally said.

She further emphasized LGC’s core values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect, urging all members and participants to uphold these principles throughout the event.

The Brava Guyana Open marks the third year of partnership between LGC and Brava, a collaboration that has strengthened the club’s mission and enhanced its stature within the regional golfing community.

Candacy Toney, Brava’s Public Sector Lead, reaffirmed the company’s support for the tournament and encouraged players to embrace the spirit of competition and camaraderie, saying, “To the players, I encourage you to have fun, and may the best man and woman emerge victorious.”

Also addressing attendees at the reception, Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson, Jr. reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the LGC’s facilities and its role in the community. Mr Ramson outlined plans to provide the club with upgraded equipment to improve the course and mentioned initiatives aimed at integrating the club with the surrounding communities, including a vision to transform LGC into a country club that could offer additional amenities such as restaurants and other sports facilities. “With the new communities developing in Lusignan, I will do my utmost to merge them with the Lusignan Golf Club, so the club may experience a transformation into a more inclusive and vibrant hub,” Ramson stated, encouraging the LGC to begin preparing for the expected growth in membership.

The opening day of the Brava Guyana Open featured spirited performances from enthusiastic golfers who eagerly took to the course in the spirit of friendly competition. Feedback from both members and visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the club’s welcoming environment and the high standard of the event’s organization.

The Brava Guyana Open will continue throughout the weekend, offering participants a thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship. This record-breaking event is not only a celebration of golf but also a reflection of the LCG’s dedication to fostering a community that values inclusivity, respect, and the shared enjoyment of the sport.