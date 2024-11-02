GDF officer, Natural Resources Officers among nine abducted, robbed of gold, guns

Last Updated on Saturday, 2 November 2024, 22:38 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lieutenant and two Natural Resources Officers were among five Guyanese and four Brazilians who were abducted and robbed of gold and guns, the Guyana Police Force said.

The items stolen were an undisclosed quantity of raw gold, two Glock pistols and one Movado watch valued GY$140,000.

Investigators were told that at about 10:15 AM on November 2, 2024 six masked males, believed to be Brazilian nationals judging by their Portuguese accent, armed with rifles, ambushed the victims from strategic points at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) checkpoint, located at Bush Mouth Marudi in Deep South Rupununi.

The victims were heading to Marudi Backdam but stopped at the GGMC gate to check in.

The abductees were identified as Natural Resources Officer, 34-year old Victor Adams of Lot 676 Section 7 Field ‘B’ Pattensen Drive, Georgetown; Natural Resources Officer, 39-year old Romain Simon of Block 1,481 Zeelugt; barber, 17-year old Christopher Charles of Lethem Central, Rupununi; GDF Lieutenant 35-year old Curtis Charles of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme; Community Mines Ranger, 30-year old Karl Antoine of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi; 28-year old Benedict John, a 28-year-old caretaker of Karaudanau Village, South Rupununi; 29-year old Dionei Farias De Brito, a General Manager of Boa Vista, Brazil, and Operator, 22-year old Eduardo Moreira Freitas of Boa Vista, Brazil.

The Police Force said members of the Joint Services are on the ground combing the area for the suspects as investigations continue.

Earlier Saturday, police said the abductors fled and left the abductees in a vehicle.