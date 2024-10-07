Court extends detention for 5 suspects in Main Street abduction

Last Updated on Monday, 7 October 2024, 21:29 by Writer

Several men on Monday remained in custody as police continued their investigation into the abduction of a man outside New Thriving Restaurant, Main Street, Georgetown, late last month.

“Those in custody – the police have applied for an extension of their detention which was granted for another 72 hours,” a Guyana Police Force (GPF) spokesman said.

Police have been saying very little about the probe into the abduction of Joshua “Bricks” David on September 26, 2024. He has not been located.

Osafo Peters and Alpha Poole have already been charged with his abduction and remanded to prison until October 11, 2024.

The GPF last Friday said five other suspects surrendered and remained in police custody. They are 34-year-old Wayne Barker of Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’, of Lot 9 West La Penitence, Georgetown; 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’, of Lot 148 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown; 32-year-old Damion Barlow, called ‘Dangles’, from Lot 47 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and 24-year-old Dwayne Griffith called ‘Sheik’ of Lot 68 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.