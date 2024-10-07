Armed robber shot by Berbice pawnbroker during robbery

Last Updated on Monday, 7 October 2024, 21:25 by Writer

A suspected bandit was Monday morning shot and killed by the pawnbroker at a jewellery store and pawnbroker’s on Trinity and Main streets, New Amsterdam, shortly after a customer was robbed and shot on the business premises, police said.

“The owner, a licensed firearm holder, on hearing the commotion, immediately returned fire, causing the two suspects to flee with the stolen items, and discharging several rounds,” the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

Police said he was shot to the chest. He was not named but police released pictures of his body and the handgun. Investigators said his accomplice fled the scene.

The incident occurred at about 10:20 a.m. Monday when two males armed with handguns and fully covered hoodies, entered the premises and robbed a customer, who was shot to the right leg in the process, police said.

Police said the two suspects reportedly ran along Trinity Street into the New Amsterdam Primary School’s compound, where the shot suspect was found lying face up with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

A Taurus 9MM handgun and a magazine containing live rounds, along with a number of the stolen items, were found in the deceased man’s pockets and on the ground, police said.