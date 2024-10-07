More persons travelling in and out of Guyana

Last Updated on Monday, 7 October 2024, 21:39 by Writer

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Monday said there was an 18 percent increase in aviation passenger traffic in and out of Guyana for the year, pushing the country closer to the one-million mark before year-end.

“As of today, Guyana has successfully processed 801,000 passengers, encompassing both inbound and outbound travel. Notably, this year’s passenger traffic has witnessed an impressive 18% increase compared to the previous year. Based on this positive trajectory, we project that Guyana will be able to process a significant one million passengers by the end of November,” the CJIA said.

Chief Executive Officer of the CJIA, Ramesh Ghir said the country’s increased passenger traffic has increased in real numbers by an additional 125,000 passengers processed compared to the same period in 2023.

Mr Ghir also noted that that growth was fueled by increased airline connectivity, with several new airlines adding routes to Guyana and offering more than 200,000 additional seats.

The CJIA explained that passenger movements in the aviation industry are typically calculated by counting the total number of passengers who board and disembark at an airport within a specific timeframe.

The airport’s management attributed the growth to strategic government initiatives and robust economic growth. Events like the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket Carnival have also contributed significantly to the surge in passenger arrivals.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been instrumental in driving the tourism sector’s development. His efforts to market Guyana to major airlines have resulted in negotiations for additional carriers to enter the market soon.

“This significant milestone underscores Guyana’s emergence as a vibrant and attractive destination for travelers worldwide. The country’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and growing economic opportunities are attracting visitors from near and far.” CJIA added.