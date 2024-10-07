NAREI modernises lab to conduct soil testing

Last Updated on Monday, 7 October 2024, 21:50 by Writer

The Ministry of Agriculture said the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) is now better equipped with modernised equipment to conduct time-sensitive soil testing.

On Monday, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha commissioned the soil laboratory which is located at NAREI’s Mon Repos office.

The project was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to the tune of over $57 million. Additional equipment was also procured through funding by the Government of Guyana totalling $26.4 million.

The Ministry of Agriculture said under the ministry’s Agriculture Sector Development Unit’s Sustainable Agriculture Development Program (SADP), the newly refurbished laboratory, now equipped with cutting-edge tools such as soil grinders, total organic carbon analysers, and nitrogen analysers, will dramatically improve the soil testing capabilities of NAREI.

While offering remarks at the event, Minister Mustapha said that the transformation of the lab represented a shift towards science-driven agriculture.

“For nearly a decade, despite limited resources, NAREI has worked tirelessly to conduct soil testing and analysis to provide essential recommendations to farmers, on key analyses such as pH, Electrical Conductivity, Organic Carbon, Phosphorus, and so on. With these tools, in addition to an Atomic Absorption Spectrometer funded by the Government of Guyana, costing $26.4 million, NAREI can expand its range of soil tests to include critical elements such as nitrogen, potassium, magnesium, iron, copper, zinc, and more. This allows for greater precision in advising farmers on nutrient management, enhancing crop yields, and promoting sustainable farming practices. The total transformation of the lab is more than just physical — it represents a shift towards science-driven agriculture,” he said.

Minister Mustapha also said farmers would now be able to make informed decisions about nutrient management and other critical issues relating to good crop management.

“By enabling precise soil testing, farmers will now be empowered to make informed decisions about nutrient management, enhancing crop yields and driving sustainable agricultural practices. This directly aligns with our national goal of reducing the food import bill by 25% by 2025, contributing to regional food security and a stronger agricultural economy for Guyana,” he added.

Anton Edmunds, General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group and IDB Country Representative in Jamaica, while offering remarks at the commissioning, said the rehabilitation of the soil laboratory would play a crucial role in providing accurate soil analysis to farmers which is fundamental for making informed decisions in soil management and crop production.

“A primary focus of our investment is to enhance Guyana’s agriculture research and extension services. This is crucial for supporting farmers and achieving national and regional food security goals. This event is not just about upgrading a facility. It is about empowering the agriculture sector with the tools and knowledge necessary to improve soil health, increase crop yields, and ensure food security…and for NAREI to be able to enhance public services and support improving farmers’ outputs,” he explained.

Mr Mustapha also disclosed that the additional $66.5 million was invested to procure specialised equipment to improve the delivery of extension services in Guyana.

“Our regional extension officers are critical in taking these advancements directly to the farmers. To enhance their capabilities, we have invested about $66.5 million in specialized equipment that will revolutionize the delivery of agricultural extension services across Guyana. These tools, which include soil meters, nutrient testers, and portable ultrasound machines for livestock, are essential for rapid, on-site analysis and diagnostics. Whether it’s testing soil health in the field or performing pregnancy tests on livestock, these innovations will enable our extension officers to provide more efficient and responsive support to farmers,” Minister Mustapha noted.

The Agriculture Minister said that the transition from labor-intensive interactions to technology-driven solutions would allow extension officers to deliver real-time insights and interventions, ultimately boosting farm productivity and ensuring greater food security.