President Ali to mount global lobby for Haitian humanitarian aid

Last Updated on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 21:13 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday told world leaders at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that he would soon be asking them to contribute humanitarian aid to Haiti, as the UN-led Kenya multinational security mission continues to dismantle gangs.

“Guyana is leading CARICOM’s efforts in mobilizing humanitarian support for Haiti. Excellencies, I will be reaching out to you for your support,” he told the UNGA session at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Dr Ali said there was need to address the dire humanitarian situation where almost half of Haiti’s population suffers from acute hunger, mass displacement, and women and girls are enduring brutal violence, including sexual violence.

“We must stay the course with our Haitian brothers and sisters in their quest for durable peace and sustainable development. The people of Haiti deserve nothing less,” said the former Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman.

The Guyanese leader asked for more cash to be provided to the Kenya-led UN-backed security mission that has been working along with the Haitian National Police to root out gangs and seize weapons. “We call on the international community to urgently scale up financing for the MSS (Multinational Security Support) Mission and secure its renewed authorization so that the Mission can succeed,” the President said. He said Guyana welcomed the deployment of the UN authorized MSS Mission “as a crucial step towards stabilizing the security situation.”

He noted that CARICOM has been actively supporting a Haitian-led process for the restoration of democracy, peace and stability in Haiti.

Kenya’s President, William Ruto last weekend, during a stop-over in Haiti, on his way to New York for the UNGA had credited the Kenyan police there for opening up several parts of the Caribbean nation that had been under seige by gang wars.