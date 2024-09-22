OPINION: Defence is “everybody’s business” and leadership matters

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 September 2024, 20:28 by Writer

By Dr Randy Persaud, Professor Emeritus, American University, Washington, D.C.

Some fifteen years ago, I was party to a friendly debate on the path forward for Guyana, with a focus on its international affairs. We had the great privilege of having then President Bharrat Jagdeo at our table. If you know him well, you know that he is a keen listener. The debate was lively, a kind of no-holds-barred exchange of the intellectual policy kind.

The key question of contention was: what role might Guyana play given that it is a small country with modest military and economic power? That was certainly the case regarding economic strength back in 2009. For my part, I insisted that though Guyana is small, it can still have a meaningful role based on the quality of its leadership. You might think that it was flattery under the circumstances. Actually, the point was based on studying the limits of the possible, as well as the strategic opportunities for small states through history. My point then, and my point today, is that leadership really counts. You all know the stunning story of Singapore, and this notwithstanding the justifiable critiques of its storied leader, Lee Kuan Yew.

It is my contention that in 2009, Jagdeo demonstrated superb economic leadership through the development of a macro-economic model based on the threats and opportunities linked to climate change. This took the form of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), a development path that has considerably enhanced our national profile. You all know that a strong economic footing is integral to defense capabilities, and more broadly, to our national security.

A little over two weeks ago, President Irfaan Ali delivered the keynote address at the launching of the National Defence Institute. It was a far-reaching speech in national and regional security in which he boldly stated that “defence is everybody’s business.”

While President Ali has financial resources that previous presidents did not have, his major asset is his leadership capabilities. More often than not, real leadership is about spotting and acting on strategic opportunities even if no one else sees them. No courage, no leadership.

National security is all too often thought of only in terms of international threats, and more specifically, military threats to our territorial integrity and national sovereignty. Given the irresponsible brinkmanship of the Venezuela strongman Nicolás Maduro, this definition of national security is apt. But there is more, much more that we should be concerned with.

With respect to the threat from Venezuela, it is reassuring to know that we are not alone. We have important allies and friends. They will not allow us to be bullied. The key here is that our democratic values are part of a larger configuration of a regional template fashioned to preserve and advance the will of the people. The fact that Guyana is on the right side of history, allows us to utilize the public goods of the regional security system. Venezuela’s so-called “compellence” was met with the appropriate “armed flyover diplomacy.”

There was a subtle message here when president Ali remarked that “defence is everybody’s business…” Clearly, all Guyanese are called upon to work hard to protect our democracy that has been under constant threat from within.

But Dr. Ali’s dictum that “defence is everybody’s business…” goes beyond Venezuela and military threats. The president pointed to a number of threats that are outside the dynamic of state-to-state security relations. For instance, he drew attention to issues of human trafficking, small arms proliferation, transshipment of illicit narcotics, money laundering, gang warfare, and a slew of ‘off-grid’ threats that, if left unchecked, will erode our national security.

The call to all citizens to be engaged in, and to actively participate in our national security, broadens the way in which we think of security. Most important here, is that while effective national security is best left to the professionals in the police, NISA, the GDF, and other disciplined services, the commitment of the people is paramount.

We began with President Jagdeo’s leadership in developing and leveraging the LCDS. That gambit is in the process of delivering nearly US$1,000,000,000 (one billion) to the national coffers. And now, the press has just reported that “President Dr Irfaan Ali, on a tour of Scotland where he met with King Charles III, has successfully lobbied for support for Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 and is confident that the King’s Foundation will support the next phase of the LCDS” (Guyana Times, 10/22/2024).

A strong economy based on sustainable development is critical to the defence of our country. Among other things, it takes insightful leadership in international economic diplomacy to build out self-generating streams of national income. The LCDS and our hydrocarbon strategies are at the leading edge here. While President Ali and the diplomatic leadership of Guyana are hard at work advancing our cause, citizens are also called upon to do their part. A good place to begin is for you to “say something, if you see something.”

Dr. Randy Persaud is Adviser, Office of the President, and Director, National Defence Institute.