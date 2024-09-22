One Communications Guyana women’s hockey team victorious in opener against Brazil

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 September 2024, 20:38 by Writer

Guyana featured in the opening match against neighbours Brazil in the 2024 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Challenge that is underway in Hamilton, Bermuda, One Communications, formerly GTT, said Sunday.

Underdogs Guyana, ranked #68 in the world would have a significant challenge to topple Brazil which sits 13 places higher on the world rankings at #55.

The tournament is being held in that British dependency from 21st to 28th September, 2024

Guyana flew in two days earlier to get in a couple of training sessions on the highly prized artificial surface on which the international game is played.

The warm Bermuda sunshine greeted the teams for the opener with Brazil sporting their all yellow and Guyana in their all black One Communications kits.

The telecoms company said the game started at a feverish pace that saw Guyana string together a few threatening attacks that almost put them on the scoreboard in the opening minutes. Brazil would settle and create some good buildups of their own, levelling out the run of play which saw the teams go into the half-time break dead even with no goals scored.

One Communications further reported that the second half saw Brazil earning a few penalty corners but goalkeeper Alysa Xavier, who had made a brilliant save in the first half, seemed untroubled by the Brazilian penalty corner strikes.

“As both teams tired and sat deeper in defence determined not to give any scoring opportunity to their opponent, they both relied on counterattacking hockey to produce opportunities,” the company said.

One Communications added that Guyana came closest to scoring in the third quarter when full back Trisha Woodroffe threaded a powerful long-range pass to Princessa Wilkie high on the left wing. Wilkie’s attack of the circle just found the edge of the stick of sliding Brazilian goalkeeper Carolina Muller but the deflection fell in the path of striker Samantha Fernandes who put her shot just wide of the open goal.

With three minutes left in the game, One Communications said Woodroffe outlet a free hit to left back Makeda Harding who transferred a long ball up the left wing to striker Abosaide Cadogan. Cadogan weaved past the shoulder of the Brazilian right back and sent her pass across goal to the waiting Makaylah Poole. Poole, who had been having the game of her life with threatening runs up the right wing, guided the ball into the goal past the advancing Muller, the company added.

The Guyanese then withstood a heavy Brazilian onslaught in the final minutes as they pushed for the equalizer, but the impenetrable Guyanese defence held strong until the final whistle seeing Guyana to their upset victory and first time ever defeating Brazil at hockey.

Guyana next faces Paraguay in their second pool match on 22nd September at 2:45 p.m. Guyana time.