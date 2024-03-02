Trevor Benn tops results of Public Service Credit Union elections

Last Updated on Saturday, 2 March 2024, 20:37 by Denis Chabrol

Members of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union on Saturday elected a new Committee of Management.

After a long-running High Court battle between two factions, the meeting was held to elect new office-bearers.

In keeping with a High Court order, nine persons were barred from contesting Saturday’s elections.

Polls closed at 5:30 after two 15-minute extensions to allow late voters online and in-person to cast their ballots.

At 7:34 PM Returning Officer, Professor Leyland Lucas said results would have been delivered at 7:40 PM. He, instead, commenced the declaration at 7:58 PM.

1. Paul Clarke 291

2. Simone Allen 157

3. Trevor L. Benn- 1816

4. Eslyn Harris 1490

5. Patrick Mentore 1636

6. Mehalai Mc Almont 1504

7. Christopher Thompson 1504

8. John Anderson 1495

9. Judah Louisy 1408

10. Vanessa Kissoon 1,608

11. Kirk Fraser 1403

11. Candance Enmore 1255

12. Beverly De John 1133

13. Joel Hinds 960

14. Marlon Cole 851

15. Rajdai Jagarnauth 1251

16. Dwight Dodson 187

17.Dawn Gardener 125

18. Patrick M. Yarde 97

19. Indira Thakurdin 90

20. Loren Park 173

21. Selwyn Griffith 253

1907 votes were cast and so the new committee of management members are

Trevor Benn

Patrick Mentore

Vanessa Kissoon

Mehalai Mc Almont

Christopher Thompson

John Anderson

Eslyn Harris

Judah Louisy

Kirk Fraser

Candance Enmore

Rajdai Jagernauth

Beverley De John

The Returning Officer said a power outage “did not have an impact on the voting process.”

“Elections are never perfect no matter where we are in the world,” he said and members now need to”move the process forward” after the declaration.