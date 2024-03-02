Trevor Benn tops results of Public Service Credit Union elections

Last Updated on Saturday, 2 March 2024, 20:37 by Denis Chabrol
Members of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union on Saturday elected a new Committee of Management.
After a long-running High Court battle between two factions, the meeting was held to elect new office-bearers.
In keeping with a High Court order, nine persons were barred from contesting Saturday’s elections.
Polls closed at 5:30 after two 15-minute extensions to allow late voters online and in-person to cast their ballots.
At 7:34 PM Returning Officer, Professor Leyland Lucas said results would have been delivered at 7:40 PM. He, instead, commenced the declaration at 7:58 PM.
1. Paul Clarke 291
2. Simone Allen 157
3. Trevor L. Benn- 1816
4. Eslyn Harris 1490
5. Patrick Mentore 1636
6. Mehalai Mc Almont 1504
7. Christopher Thompson 1504
8. John Anderson 1495
9. Judah Louisy 1408
10. Vanessa Kissoon 1,608
11. Kirk Fraser 1403
11. Candance Enmore 1255
12. Beverly De John 1133
13. Joel Hinds 960
14. Marlon Cole 851
15. Rajdai Jagarnauth 1251
16. Dwight Dodson 187
17.Dawn Gardener 125
18. Patrick M. Yarde 97
19. Indira Thakurdin 90
20. Loren Park 173
21. Selwyn Griffith 253
1907 votes were cast and so the new committee of management members are
Trevor Benn
Patrick Mentore
Vanessa Kissoon
Mehalai Mc Almont
Christopher Thompson
John Anderson
Eslyn Harris
Judah Louisy
Kirk Fraser
Candance Enmore
Rajdai Jagernauth
Beverley De John
The Returning Officer said a power outage “did not have an impact on the voting process.”
“Elections are never perfect no matter where we are in the world,” he said and members now need to”move the process forward” after the declaration.