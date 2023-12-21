OPINION: The power of positioning: Guyana won, Venezuela lost

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 December 2023, 14:48 by Denis Chabrol

by GHK Lall

I admit to a sense of awe. If it were not for its mental deformity, it would have been a thing of exceptional beauty. I point to and speak of the PPP Government machinery. It is supposed to be working for the national interest, through accentuating the positive, when such may be nothing but a figment of the imagination. There is Argyle and Excellency Ali. Whew, if Neville Chamberlain had such an army at his back on his return from Munich, he may have still been Prime Minister, even King of England. Of course, that is without getting too bogged down in the delicate handicaps of longevity and lineage.

Just a glance at the captions, and there is the story of Argyle and the arguments that so favor Guyana in this dirty, ugly, Venezuelan caper of Nicholas Maduro’s. He must be chortling like Jolly Old St Nicholas, given the time of year, considering the haul that he snared in St Vincent. But be careful not to mention that around the men manning the PPP machine. What a finely tuned, sweetly purring, sleekly racing machine it is: hurtling into action, rushing to the rescue. Guyana won. Guyana got everything that it started out with on its drawing board of demands, visions, strategies. I know that there is the high risk of assault and battery, but if Guyana won so handily, then Venezuela lost more than face. I would say the man Maduro lost both his shirt and pants. It is never a wholesome development for emperors to be so thinly attired, especially for such a bulky figure. If I offended the Venezuelan ambassador, be assured of my concern, no provocative intent on my part.

I stand to be corrected, but I seem to recall: no border, nothing about the border controversy. Not one damn thing, fool, that has anything to do with 1899 and arbitral award and ICJ and last disclosure and testament, and so on. Yet here we are with Geneva making the rounds in Demerara, and about Essequibo, of all places. Okay, I surrender to the wisdom of smarter people: it is geography, and not border controversy. It is diplomacy and not history; the former glowing with success, while the latter is now lost in the smoke of the PPP Government machine. If only I could afford a luxury trophy like that well-oiled propaganda machinery. Now, I had to go and spoil things with the use of the ‘p’ word. In fairness, part of the Dialogue and Peace Declaration did note an emphasis on international law. But there was that qualifier: noted that Venezuela would have nothing to do, no respect, no reception for the ICJ. I know I can be mischievous sometimes, but I think I just heard the International Court of Justice dismissed as a kangaroo court. Imperialists designs and maneuvers, anyone? So, if the plank on which Guyana hinges its hopes and bets, I would venture existence, is yanked from under this country’s feet, then on what are Guyanese standing? Now that the frost has been shaken off, I remember that we said a loud, big, fat NO! NADA! NINGUNO! To Geneva. Must be a senior moment on my part, please pardon the haze of silver years.

Then, there were the inspiring sounding arrangements about teams and technical experts and diplomats (do we have them?) meeting and discussing and getting on with it. I hate to be a spoilsport in this grand national moment of triumph: remember Paris and the Vietnam talks. Jesus Christ! The North Vietnamese delegation had difficulty with the shape of the table. So, they retreated swiftly and smartly to their places of retreat. In a word: time. To offer a few more: high stakes Russian roulette. Since I can’t help myself in this hour of great national delirium and ecstasy, here is a last one: Mexican standoff. In plain English, stalemate. The PPP Government machine may be whirring crazily, but there is a calculatedly crazier fellow over there in Caracas. Remember this my fellow citizens: Nicolo Maduro has not endured for so long by being a one trick pony. As is obvious, I am trying to separate heads and tails in this glorious coup by Guyana in Argyle. Since Guyana did so well, Venezuela should now look ever so sickly. But there is the brawny Presidente celebrating what he calls a victory. This sounds like a win-win situation. Nobody lost. Nobody conceded anything: not an inch of grass. My prayer is that this phony peace holds. From what I conclude, Venezuela walked away with a platter, while Guyana jumped on the table and waved its piece of paper. Naturally, this is the talk of a heretic, even a traitor. But let’s face the facts: Guyana walked back on what it started out with (an impossibility in my thinking), and walked out with something. I would welcome any enlightenment as to what the sum and substance of that something is. My awe remains at the spinning sensation that is the PPP Government machine. Nice job, brothers. Keep it up, friends.