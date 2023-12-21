OPINION: Hon. Anil Nandlall has it right on ExxonMobil-Maduro dynamic

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 December 2023, 14:41 by Denis Chabrol

By Dr. Randy Persaud, Professor Emeritus

In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Christopher Ram suggested commentators express opinions for the good of the order. The comment was made in the context of some caution provided by Hon. Anil Nandlall (SC), Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. Mr. Nandlall (SC) cautioned that criticism of ExxonMobil can be used by Nicolás Maduro in ways not conducive to Guyana’s national interest. I unequivocally agree with him.

Mr. Ram opined that “[he does] not think that Mr. Nandlall needs to be reminded that the singular wish of all commentators is to get the best possible deal for the country and its people from our exhaustible petroleum resources. We do not criticise for its own sake, but to highlight the multitude of weaknesses in, and the egregiously poor oversight of the 2016 Petroleum Agreement” (Ram, 12/19/2023). This statement strikes me as bluntly inaccurate.

The truth of the matter is that Guyana’s oil and gas sector has been the number one platform of opposition elements from which they have launched brutal, unremitting, unfair, inaccurate, sensational, and even dangerous attacks against the PPP/C administration and against ExxonMobil. In fact, ExxonMobil has been converted to a signifier of threat to Guyana’s wellbeing. The only thing that comes close to the volume and frequency of attacks against ExxonMobil is APNU and AFC’s wild, irresponsible, but cantankerous deposits about race.

Contrary to Christopher Ram’s sanguine perspective on the intent of commentators, Attorney General Nandlall (SC) is on firm grounds that attacks against ExxonMobil can have, and I would argue, have had, unwanted consequences for the conduct of Guyana’s diplomatic efforts aimed at protecting core national security interests. The clippings that Mr. Maduro took to St. Vincent is adequate proof of the damage done by ‘the enemy within.’

Ram needs to grasp what is incontrovertible in the narrational strategy of those criticizing ExxonMobil, namely, the political weaponization of the oil major. Take for instance the following published only days ago by one, Mark DaCosta – “The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) regime has enjoyed substantial increases in per capita income since the onset of oil production. This raises eyebrows about the distribution of wealth in Guyana. As oil revenues flood the nation’s coffers, the glaring absence of a proportional and fair wage increase for public servants becomes even more conspicuous” (DaCosta, 12/16/2023). DaCosta’s statement that the “PPP regime has enjoyed substantial increases in per capita income,” is not only analphabetic, but directly challenges Ram’s conviction that citizens are only commenting to bring clarity to the management of the Oil & Gas sector.

Regarding the critics of the PPPC, Mr. Ram opines that “Mr. Nandlall should share their concerns, and let his superiors know that their ineffectiveness in the administration of the petroleum sector is the biggest part of the problem” (Ram, 12/19/2023). Do we really want the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs to waste his time on DaCosta grade gibberish? But worse yet, and with the most constructive intent I ask, does Mr. Ram himself expect that the Mr. Nandlall (SC) would consider for review an outburst such as “more than mere bystanders, the Government operates as accomplices of Exxon which has a deservedly bad record of illegal and improper conduct – both internationally and locally” (Ram, Ibid). Accomplices?

It is time to set a few things straight. The statement quoted above has much in common with Maduro’s bully tactics. Like Maduro, the so-called constructive commentators have been engaging in massive rhetorical carpet bombing of ExxonMobil and the PPPC administration. It is time to name names. The likes of GHK Lall, Glen Lall, Mike Persaud, Collin Haynes (MPH MBA), and Lincoln Lewis, among others, have been carpet bombing Guyana with disinformation since August 2020.

Their only objective to date appears to be to advance the cause of the APNU and AFC, the very geniuses who signed the oil contracts that the above-mentioned are so much against. GHK Lall has practically made a career of attacking Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

Christopher Ram obviously has a great deal to offer and has, hitherto, offered many sounds ideas. His recent criticism of Attorney General Anil Nandlall (SC), however, has not a modicum of value added. I join Minister Nandlall (SC) in the caution he issued against those who continue to verbally assault ExxonMobil. The enemy is hearing you!

Dr. Randy Persaud is Adviser on International Affairs, Office of the President, Guyana.