Guns, ammo, and bikes used in armed robberies seized in Region Three- police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 9:19 by Denis Chabrol

A man and his common law wife have been arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of three guns and 173 rounds of ammunition at their residence at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, police said Wednesday.

In custody are 35-year old Delon “Gizmo” Osborne and his child’s mother, Joyann Sobers of Lot 2 Archer Street Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said two motorcycles believed to be used in armed robberies in Region Three were also recovered at that address.

The firearms allegedly found at his residence are two .32 firearm with the serial numbers filed out with 23 live matching rounds of ammunition, one improvised shotgun and 150 live 9mm rounds of ammunition

Police then searched behind a red chair in the same bedroom and found one suspected improvised shotgun. A red Victoria’s Secret handbag was resting on the bed in the very bedroom where he found one suspected silver and black .32 firearm with the serial number filed off. The magazine was removed, and it contained 14 live .32 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators said that on August 8, 2023 between 11:50 AM and 1:30 PM, they conducted a cordon and search at Osborne’s residence and when told of the suspicion, he allowed a search of his premises.

“One of the ranks informed Osborne that the Police received information that he had narcotics, guns and ammunition in his home, and the Police would like to carry out a search. Osborne did not object to the search and invited the ranks into his home, where, n the presence and full view of Osborne and Sobers, the ranks carried out a search,” police said in a statement.

Police said in a bedroom, they found one of the handguns and ammunition under a mattress, the other one in a red Victoria’s Secrets handbag on a bed and an improvised shotgun behind a red chair in the same bedroom. Police also alleged that they found 150 live rounds of 9 MM ammunition in a bulky black plastic bag on a ledge above the back door.

“Osborne and Sobers were asked if they were the holders of a firearm license for the guns found, and they responded in the negative,” the Guyana Police Force said.

On arrival at the Leonora Police station and in their presence, police said the items were marked and placed into separate transparent plastic evidence bags, after which they were lodged with the Station Sergeant.