Man convicted for big cocaine bust at cargo company near Cheddi Jagan Airport

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 16:05 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who was arrested recently with GY$27 million worth of cocaine at a cargo company near the Cheddi Jagan Airport, was Wednesday sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined GY$39 million, according to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU)

That agency said Christopher Douglas of Lot 1070 Providence, East Bank Demerara & 127 King Edward Street, Albouystown, Georgetown pleaded guilty when he appeared on Thursday before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking.

CANU said Douglas was arrested after anti-drug agents intercepted a car at the cargo company on August 6, 2023.

Agents found 26.016 kilogrammes or almost 57.35 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle, prompting CANU to state that, “it continues to work assiduously with other stakeholders to ensure that narcotics are not transshipped via passenger or cargo through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.”