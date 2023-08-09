New York-based Guyanese lawyer and professor listed in US’ Who’s Who

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 8:36 by Denis Chabrol

Former well-known Guyanese journalist, now a New York-based Attorney-at-Law Dr Vivian M. Williams, Esq. and Adjunct Professor, has been included in Marquis Who’s Who, the entity said in a statement.

Dr Williams can also practice in Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago,

As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

“Leveraging more than two decades of excellence in law, economics, business and crisis management, Dr. Williams has earned distinction as an adjunct professor of business at the Baruch College Zicklin School of Business. Since 2022, he has been channeling decades of real-world experience and academic rigor to mold future business leaders in the Department of International Business at Baruch College,” Marquis Who’s Who said.

Outside of his teaching efforts with Baruch College, Dr. Williams is the President of VMW Law – a law firm with divisions in the United States and the Caribbean, and The Williams Firm – a boutique real estate firm in New York City. In his private practice, Dr. Williams uses a unique blend of law, business, and communications competencies to help corporations and entrepreneurs navigate legal and functional issues. He has decades of litigation and transactional experience, combined with competencies in predictive analysis. He offers a variety of services to help individuals and entities minimize risk and optimize opportunities in business ventures.

Dr. Williams hails from the small town of New Amsterdam in his native Guyana, South America. He started his professional life as a schoolteacher after completing teacher training at Cyril Potter College of Education in Guyana. He pursued undergraduate studies at the University of Guyana before migrating to the United States. Following these achievements, he attained a Master of Laws in global antitrust law and economics from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and Master of Laws in intellectual property and media law from the Cardozo School of Law. He is also a graduate of the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management where he attained a Master of Strategic Public Relations. This was followed by an MBA from TRIUM – a top ranked global program jointly administered by NYU Stern School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and HEC (Paris). He has capped off his academic achievements with a Doctorate in Business Administration from Baruch College.

“Sitting at the intersection of law, economics, and public policy, Dr. Williams’ scholarship focuses on the role of law and institutional structures in remedying or perpetuating socioeconomic disparities and injustices. Key areas of his practice are cross-border mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property law, antitrust, corporate reorganization, crisis management and appellate advocacy,” Marquis Who’s Who added

