Minimum salaries increased for police, fire service, army

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News Thursday, 24 November 2022, 11:52 0

Last Updated on Thursday, 24 November 2022, 12:02 by Denis Chabrol

Members of the police force watch President Irfaan Ali on television announce the adjustment of salary scales for police, military and fire service

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that 8,000 members of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force will now get higher salaries as a result of the increase in their minimum salaries.

No increase was mentioned for Guyana Prison Service personnel. Also, there was no increase for senior officers of the Guyana Defence Force.

Dr Ali said the increased salaries, which he announced on Thursday, are in addition to the 8 percent already announced for other government workers one week ago. He charged police, fire service personnel and soldiers to perform better. “These salary adjustments come with great costs to the Treasury. We expect you to honour these adjustments with dignity; with hard work; with accountability; with transparency. And we expect you to perform at all times at the highest level. We expect you to deliver a better service to the people of our country,” he said.

The new increases, he said, are expected to cost the treasury more than GY$1 billion.

He said in determining these adjustments, government especially mindful of the need to resolve anomalies and disparities across the various services, and across comparable positions, as well as to take account of differentiated levels of experience across individuals within certain bands. “We were also mindful of the need to ensure that we improve our competitiveness particularly at the entry level, so that our disciplined services continue to be an attractive employment prospect for our young men and women,” he said.

The President said more adjustments would be announced in the coming days.

POLICE FORCE POSITION YEARS OF EXPERIENCE CURRENT MINIMUM  SALARY NEW MINIMUM  SALARY
Constables $94,907 $102,488
Constables 5 to 10 years $110,000
Constables More than 10 years $115,000
Lance Corporal $108,719 $115,000
Lance Corporal 5 to 10 years $120,000
Lance Corporal More than 10 years $125,000
Corporal $111,327 $125,000
Corporal 5 to 10 years $130,000
Corporal More than 10 years $135,000
Sergeants $128,056 $140,000
Sergeants 5 to 10 years $145,000
Sergeants More than 10 years $150,000
Inspectors $163,712 $170,000
Inspectors 5 to 10 years $175,000
Chief Inspector $178,630 $185,000
Chief Inspector Five and more years $185,000
Cadet Officer $171,224 $185,000
Cadet Officer Five and more years $185,000
Asst Superintendent $188,978 $200,000
Deputy Superintendents* $188,978 $230,000
Superintendents $200,299 $240,000
Snr Superintendent $296,269 $320,000
Snr Superintendent More than five years $320,000
Asst Commissioner $418,518 $425,000
Rural Constables $75,203 $85,000
Neighbourhood Police $84,387 $95,000
FIRE SERVICE POSITION YEARS OF EXPERIENCE CURRENT MINIMUM  SALARY NEW MINIMUM  SALARY
Fireman/woman $102,488 $110,000
Fireman/woman More than 10 years $115,000
Emergency Medical Technician $88,143 $95,000
Emergency Medical Technician 5 to 10 years $105,000
Emergency Medical Technician More than 10 years $110,000
Leading Fireman/Woman $122,241 $130,000
Leading Fireman/Woman Five and more years $130,000
Section Leader $154,172 $174,172
Section Leader Five and more years $174,172
Sub-officer $154,181 $174,181
Sub-officer Five and more years $174,181
Cadet Officer $171,938 $185,000
Cadet Officer Five and more years $185,000
Station Officer $251,639 $260,000
Station Officer Five and more years $260,000
Divisional Officers $337,364 $345,000
GUYANA DEFENCE FORCE POSITION YEARS OF EXPERIENCE CURRENT MINIMUM  SALARY NEW MINIMUM  SALARY
Recruits $94,485 $100,000
Recruits Five or more years $100,000
Privates $94,771 $102,488
Privates Five to 10 years $110,000
Privates More than 10 years $115,000

 

 

 

