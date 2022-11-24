Minimum salaries increased for police, fire service, army

Last Updated on Thursday, 24 November 2022, 12:02 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that 8,000 members of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force will now get higher salaries as a result of the increase in their minimum salaries.

No increase was mentioned for Guyana Prison Service personnel. Also, there was no increase for senior officers of the Guyana Defence Force.

Dr Ali said the increased salaries, which he announced on Thursday, are in addition to the 8 percent already announced for other government workers one week ago. He charged police, fire service personnel and soldiers to perform better. “These salary adjustments come with great costs to the Treasury. We expect you to honour these adjustments with dignity; with hard work; with accountability; with transparency. And we expect you to perform at all times at the highest level. We expect you to deliver a better service to the people of our country,” he said.

The new increases, he said, are expected to cost the treasury more than GY$1 billion.

He said in determining these adjustments, government especially mindful of the need to resolve anomalies and disparities across the various services, and across comparable positions, as well as to take account of differentiated levels of experience across individuals within certain bands. “We were also mindful of the need to ensure that we improve our competitiveness particularly at the entry level, so that our disciplined services continue to be an attractive employment prospect for our young men and women,” he said.

The President said more adjustments would be announced in the coming days.