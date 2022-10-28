Guyana, Suriname mull US request to take Afghan refugees

Last Updated on Friday, 28 October 2022, 16:34 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana and neighbouring Suriname are considering a request by the United States (US) to allow Afghan refugees to settle in these two South American nations, officials said.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said the US and Guyana held “one preliminary discussion” in September about allowing nationals of that Asian nation to settle here. He pointed out that no decision has been taken and the number of persons has not been mentioned.

Mr Persaud said security was among the elements that the Guyana government would be considering before deciding whether to allow Afghans to seek refuge here. He also said that in addition to the number of persons that Guyana would have the capacity to take, the government would examine the qualifications and expertise of the Afghans. “Skills set to aid human resources needs of the country, security clearance and capacity to host, etc;” he said.

The Guyana government continues to highlight the need to import labour as revenues from the country’s rapidly emerging oil and gas sector continue to be injected into massive infrastructural projects.

Across in Suriname, the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) is urging government not to allow Afghans to settle in that former Dutch colony especially since the United States (US) has refused to allow them to do so on its soil. “If these Afghans are not deemed safe to be allowed into their own territory by America, what is it that drives us to allow them into our territory? What policy does this fit into?,” NDP Leader Rabin Parmesar was quoted as saying by Starnieuws.

The Suriname government has been asked to provide answers to the National Assembly about accepting Afghan refugees who are stranded in Kosovo.