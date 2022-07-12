UG to celebrate George Lamming’s contribution to Caribbean literature

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 July 2022, 10:45 by Denis Chabrol

July 12, is observed all around the region as Caribbean Literature Day.

The date was chosen to mark the occasion on July 12, 1562, when Spanish Franciscan priest and bishop of Yucatán, Diego de Landa ordered the burning of sacred Mayan texts containing millennia of accumulated knowledge.

Several organisations, institutions, publishers, book stores, literary and performing groups will be celebrating and promoting the literature written by Caribbean writers and published anywhere in the world in many different ways. Celebrate the day with books, recitals, and with discussions about books, of poetry, fiction, drama, art, music, and all the other genres by Caribbean writers.”

The University of Guyana will celebrate Caribbean Literature Day with a special on-line two-hour programme via Zoom on Friday, July 15 at 5.00 pm to mark the occasion with “A Celebration of George Lamming” in recognition of the contribution to Caribbean literature made by Lamming, the legendary Barbadian novelist, critic and postcolonial cultural activist.

The Zoom Session will hear statements from the university and will present readings from the writer’s work, accompanied by images, and tributes and testimonies from a wide range of persons who were acquainted with him and with the wide-ranging scope

of his life’s work.

The session us open to the public. Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/95593519689