Investigate alleged Chinese money laundering ring- Pres Ali

President Irfaan Ali on Monday said the relevant authorities should investigate claims by Chinese individuals in Guyana that they are involved in a money laundering scheme called “flying money” as reported by the United States-based Vice News.

He said the news documentary clearly contained confessions by a number of persons that they could move large amounts of cash through the system that bypasses the local banking sector. “There are some people there, who are saying they are involved in such activity. That definitely requires an investigation. It’s a no-nonsense,” he said.

Dr Ali said government does not issue directives to the police, but he hoped that the relevant security agency and other agencies are examining the incident. “It is clear that someone said they are involved so definitely they’d be looking at that,” he said.

The Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit and the Financial Intelligence Unit are among the agencies that probe financial crimes.

The Vice News programmes have also implicated Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo in bribe-taking through middle-men such as his tenant and good friend, Su Zhirong. Mr Jagdeo has vehemently denied the allegations and has said he would take legal action against Su.