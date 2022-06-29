Cocaine trafficking accused in jail pending trial

Last Updated on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, 12:03 by Denis Chabrol

Fifty-two year old Andrew Morgan, who is accused of being in possession of 3.27 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, was Wednesday refused bail and remanded to prison, the Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh said.

Mr. Morgan, who is represented by Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore, pleaded not guilty to being in possession of the cocaine that was allegedly found at his Ixora Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara residence.

Magistrate Cecil Scarce remanded Mr. Morgan to prison until his next court appearance on August 4, 2022.

CANU estimates that the cocaine is valued GY$3.5 million.

The CANU Chief said police would be handling the matter of Mr. Morgan’s alleged possession of twenty-seven 9MM rounds, one .32 Taurus firearm and twenty-five .32 rounds during the operation earlier this week.

His brother, Peter Morgan, was arrested in 2007 in Trinidad from where United States agents flew him to New York where he was convicted for cocaine trafficking in 2010 and sentenced to 10 years, three of which were calculated as time already served. He was deported to Guyana in November, 2015