Ramjattan reelected AFC Leader; party remains in coalition on condition

Last Updated on Saturday, 11 June 2022, 16:50 by Denis Chabrol

Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan was Saturay reelected Leader of the Alliance For Change with120 Votes.

His lone rival David Patterson mustered 74. Mr Patterson did not contest for any other post.

The Alliance For Change is holding its national conference on Saturday.

Suceeding Mr Raphael Trotman as Chairma, is Cathy Hughes with 98 who beat Juretha Fernandes’ 85. There was one spoilt vote.

The Vice Chairman is Ricky Ramsaroop.

The General Secretary is Sherod Duncan.

Mr. Raphael Trotman, who is undergoing long-term recovery, did not vie for any position. He, Mr. Ramjattan and the late Sheila Holder co-founded the AFC almost two decades ago.

Coalition status

AFC insiders also said their party has decided to remain in the coalition with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on condition that of getting a better deal

The AFC National Conference delegates, by an “overwhelming majority” decided to stsy in the coalition but also said their party must leave if relations with APNU do not improve

“AFC to use time for a plan and to negotiate a better arrangements. If that fails, then hen AFC will go seperately,” the sources said.

Over the years, the AFC and the Working People’s Alliance have complained bitterly about the way APNU has been treating its partners by sidelining them and making surprise and unilateral decisions.

The political agreement named the Cummingsburg Accord expires in December, 2022.