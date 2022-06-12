Man admits to killing two men but says was never paid for hit- police

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 June 2022, 21:13 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who allegedly shot dead two Brazilian men at Mount Ayanganna earlier this year in exchange for GY$2 million, has confessed to the crime, police said.

Investigators said Lyfrey Alban was questioned at the Mahdia Police Station lockup about the killing of Geraldo Vieira De Souza and Edivaldo Alves Da Silva between March, 2022 and April, 2022 at Gold Camp Backdam Mountain Ayangana, Potaro River.

“Lyfrey Alban gave a written caution statement and admitted to shooting both men,” police said.