Man admits to killing two men but says was never paid for hit- police

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 June 2022, 21:13 by Denis Chabrol
A man, who allegedly shot dead two Brazilian men at Mount Ayanganna earlier this year in exchange for GY$2 million, has confessed to the crime, police said.
Investigators said Lyfrey Alban was questioned at the Mahdia Police Station lockup about the killing of Geraldo Vieira De Souza and Edivaldo Alves Da Silva between March, 2022 and April, 2022 at Gold Camp Backdam Mountain Ayangana, Potaro River.
“Lyfrey Alban gave a written caution statement and admitted to shooting both men,” police said.
Lyfrey claimed that a man called ‘Jackie Chan’, from Brazil offered him GY$2 milion dollars to kill the men because they killed his son at a backdam at Brazil.
Police said Lyfrey then armed himself with a 20-gauge shotgun and went with the man.
“Lyfrey shot both men at their camp. The Macushee man then took Lyfrey’s shotgun, went away and never return to pay him,” police said.
Police said Lyfrey was held with an unlicensed 20-gauge shotgun.