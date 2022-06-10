Reonol Williams case: Car driver to be slapped with six charges

Last Updated on Friday, 10 June 2022, 6:03 by Denis Chabrol

The man, who allegedly struck down Reonol Williams 18 days ago and dumped his body, was Friday expected to face six charges, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said.

Fifty-three year old Daniel Melbourne of Lot 53 Middle Street, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Mr. Blanhum said the Police Legal Adviser has advised investigators to charge Mr Melbourne with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to report an accident, failure to render assistance after an accident, failure to produce vehicle for examination, giving false information to the police and attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

An autopsy shows that Williams, who was missing since May 23, 2022, died from injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident. He had just exited a car on the Enmore Public Road, Georgetown.

Police had previously stated that Melbourne had recanted his story that he had been in the interior at the time of the accident. Instead, this week he admitted hitting down Williams and when he realised that the accident victim was not responsive, he dumped the body in a canal at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.