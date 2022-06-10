Policeman allegedly involved in car theft

Last Updated on Friday, 10 June 2022, 5:41 by Denis Chabrol

A policeman has been allegedly involved in stealing a vehicle which he has since led investigators to.

The Guyana Police Force says the owner of the car, 34-year-old taxi driver Rameshwar Singh of #70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, has since identified the Toyota Premio as his.

“The police rank then took the investigators to Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara and pointed out a freshly sprayed-over ‘gun metal’ Toyota Prêmio to be the said car that was stolen from Rameshwar Singh. Despite being in a different colour, the victim and the investigators were able to identify the car from the chassis number. Some of the parts were missing from the said car,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said they also said they found an abandoned car, bearing licence number HD 2387, in a yard at Kuru Kururu, East Bank Demerara. Police said that car was allegedly used to hit Singh’s car from behind, which caused him to stop in the vicinity of Providence, East Bank Demerara. When Singh exited his vehicle to check on the damage, he was pounced on and robbed of his car and cash, police said.

Mr. Singh says parts have been stolen from his car, which is valued at $2.4 million,

The Guyana Police Force says a mechanic has also been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of a motorcar on Sunday night.

But police say that a search was conducted at the home of a 27-year-old mechanic of Patentia, West Bank Demerara where no evidence was found. A search was conducted at the shop second mechanic, who resides in La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

There, police say they found several car parts belonging to HD 2132 and identified by the driver as is. There were also documents from a shipping company which were found and positively identified by the victim, Rameshwar Singh.

