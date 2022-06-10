Soldiers robbed at knifepoint

Last Updated on Friday, 10 June 2022, 5:31 by Denis Chabrol

Two Guyana Defence Force soldiers have been robbed at knifepoint on the Kitty Seawall, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 8 O’clock Wednesday night on the Rupert Craig Highway seawall.

The 39-year-old Woman Corporal and the 23-year-old Private told police that they were robbed of , both from the Guyana Defence Force

They say they were robbed of a total of $48,500 in valuables and cash.

The soldiers told police that while they were seated on the seawall, they were confronted by the suspects who approached them from the western direction on foot.

According to the victims, one of the two suspects pointed a knife at them while demanding that they hand over their valuables.

The Woman Corporal told police that she feared for her life and ran and left her bag, while the male soldier was robbed of his cash.