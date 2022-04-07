GDF Skyvan’s engine fails; lands safely at Timehri

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 April 2022, 22:56 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Skyvan on Thursday suffered an engine failure but landed safely at the Cheddi JaganInternational Airport, high-level government sources said.

According to one of the sources, 10 soldiers were returning from Mabaruma, North West District when the right engine failed due to a “power surge” while the aircraft was flying over the Essequibo River.

Another source said an investigation would be launched into the occurrence that appeared to have stemmed from bad weather.

There was no reported visible damage to the plane.