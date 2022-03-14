Injured man arrested with weapons in connection with stabbing death of soldier

Last Updated on Monday, 14 March 2022, 17:30 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force Corporal was early Monday morning stabbed to death at a wedding house during a dispute over the music that was being played.

He has been identified as 28-year old Chavez Mangal of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara.

He was stabbed shortly after midnight at Lot 142 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Police say they have arrested one person five houses away from where the incident took place and two knives and a scissors were found in his pants waist.

He told police that he sustained visible injuries to his forehead, left hand and body because he was attacked at the wedding house. In all, investigators say they suspect four males who were armed with knives and cutlasses.

According to an eyewitness, one of the suspects approached the DJ enquiring about the music which at the time had stopped.

Police were told that this caused other attendees at the wedding to gather at the DJ booth where according to the eyewitness, the suspect pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed Mangal to his right upper chest.

The eyewitness confronted the suspect and was also stabbed to his left hand while another suspect threw a bottle at him.

The four males then armed themselves with glass bottles and began to throw the bottles at the building, after which they ran away, police said.