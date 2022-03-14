Customs Officer arrested for shooting horse cart operators- police

Last Updated on Monday, 14 March 2022, 17:32 by Denis Chabrol

A Customs Officer, who shot and injured two horse cart operators who went to a vacant lot near his residence for grass for their animals, has been arrested, police said.

Police say the Customs Officer used a 9 MM pistol, which is the property of the Guyana Revenue Authority, and opened fire on the men.

The incident occurred at about 4 PM Sunday at Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

One of the horse cart operators, who is 30-years-old operator, received injuries to his right leg, while the other operator, who is 36-year-old received injuries to his right foot.

They have been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital and have undergone surgeries.

The Customs Officer, who is 40-years old, alleges that one of the horse cart operators attempted to enter his yard and he discharged the firearm in the air and then in the direction of the men.

He has also surrendered the firearm and ammunition.