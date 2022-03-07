Russia-Ukraine war spirals GPL’s fuel bill causing “extremely challenging and unsustainable position”

GPL said the increase in the cost of landed fuel has prompted GPL to use every dollar it collects to meet its operating expenditure.

GPL also did not announce an increase in power outages to conserve fuel consumption but in its statement it noted that “every kilowatt-hour of electricity not generated would reduce the Company’s fuel costs and by extension the overall operating costs.”

According to GPL, “given this extremely challenging and unsustainable position, the Company is imploring all customers to practice energy conservation, as we work together to manage the Company’s expenses during this extremely difficult period.”