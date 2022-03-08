PNCR yet to shortlist nominees to replace Harmon

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Tuesday said it was yet to shortlist candidates who might replace Mr. Joseph Harmon as parliamentarian for the opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

PNCR General Secretary, Shurwayne Holder declined to confirm whether Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best and Indigenous Affairs activist, Mervyn Williams are among those on the “long” list. Mr. Best was the highest vote-getter for the PNCR’s Central Executive at that party’s last Congress held in December 2021.

While Mr. Holder has spoken about a shortlisting process, a senior party source on Tuesday said the PNCR did not discuss Mr. Harmon’s replacement. The PNCR Chairman said the nominees would have to be discussed with APNU and then AFC.

Mr. Harmon has already resigned from the post of Opposition Leader and has stepped down as APNU Chair.

The PNCR Chairman could not say if APNU+AFC Representative of the List of Candidates, David Granger had responded to the request for the extraction of party leader Aubrey Norton’s name to replace Dr. Nicolette Henry who has resigned.

Her resignation takes effect on March 31.