Region Four Chairman, father-in-law being investigated for alleged gun-related threats

Last Updated on Monday, 7 March 2022, 7:03 by Denis Chabrol

The Chairman of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram and his father-in-law are under investigation over allegations that they threatened each other with their licensed firearms.

Head of the Guyana Police Force Criminal Investigations Department, Wendell Blanhum confirms that a probe is underway.

He says that Mr. Seeram’s licensed handgun has been seized pending investigations.



Mr. Blanhum also confirmed that Mr. Seeram’s father-in-law’s gun has been seized as part of the investigations.

Other police sources say that businessman Shaheed Hamid, of Prashad Nagar, reported that Mr. Seeram approached him and they had an argument. Mr. Hamid is alleging that Mr. Seeram drew a handgun, cranked it and threatened to kill him.

Movietowne security personnel reportedly intervened in the incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

Mr. Seeram, according to police sources, made a similar report to police, saying that he had gone to Movietowne to speak with his wife about an issue and her father pulled his firearm during an argument.

He and his father-in-law were subsequently arrested and their firearms and ammunition seized and they have been released on self-bail, police sources said.

They have both denied the allegations levelled against each other, police sources said.