Opposition Leader’s Communications Chief Imran Khan dies

Director of Communications in the Opposition Leader’s Office, Imran Khan died of COVID-19 early Tuesday morning, a senior Health Ministry official confirmed

He was not vaccinated. In an initial reaction to Khan’s passing, Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon said he was “shocked”.

Shadow Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde said, “I am devastated. Imran was my friend. He was an extremely talented and brilliant man.”

Mr. Forde used the opportunity to raise concerns about the care being provide at the COVID-19 hospital. “I am concerned about the quality of medical care that is provided at the COVID-19 hospital at Liliendaal,” he said.

Before returning to Guyana to get into active politics with the Alliance For Change (AFC), he had headed corporate communications at the West Indies Cricket Board.

Up to the time of his passing, Khan had been a senior member of the AFC.

Khan studied communications at the University of Guyana and the University of the West Indies.

He is survived by his wife, Attorney-at-Law Tammy Khan, who has been discharged from the COVID hospital and has been receiving home care.

On September 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM, he had held out hope for his own recovery. “Thank you for all your love, prayers, messages of encouragement and support. I am overwhelmed beyond explanation and I am in excellent spirits. Difficult to respond individually to everyone but in time I will,” he said on his Facebook page.