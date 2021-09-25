12-year old girl given drugs, alcohol by relative

Last Updated on Saturday, 25 September 2021, 7:43 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Saturday said they were hunting a man, who allegedly gave a 12-year old girl drugs and alcohol to consume, at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The girl’s aunt told investigators that a male relative had given the victim drugs and alcohol to consume.

The girl was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was checked and examined by a doctor on duty and they requested a breathalyzer test be conducted on her to ascertain the amount of alcohol in her system.

Police said the test showed that the girl had 60% of BAC in her breath after which she was admitted for observation.