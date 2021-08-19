Goldsmith, customers robbed of jewellery, cash

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 August 2021, 7:41 by Denis Chabrol

A goldsmith of Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown and several customers, who were there Wednesday night, were robbed of approximately GY$3,220,400 worth of gold jewellery, cash and other valuables, police said.

Investigators were informed that three men, who were armed with guns, arrived at the goldsmith at about 8:45 PM and robbed the goldsmith and four customers before fleeing on a motorcycle.

“The first victim was in his business place, while the other victims were in the yard waiting to collect items from him when the suspects entered the said premises and held them at gunpoint and demanded that they handed over everything.

They all complied, after which one of the suspects remained in the yard with the victims and the other two entered the business place where they held the goldsmith at gun point and relieved him of the jewelry mentioned,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The goldsmith said the 40-year old goldsmith was robbed of a quantity of gold jewelry valued GY$1.2 million; a 30-year-old man was robbed of one gold chain valued GY$70,000; a 26-year-old man was robbed of one black LG cellphone valued GY$40,000 and one silver chain valued GY$30,000; a 41-year-old businesswoman was robbed of one gold chain value GY$40,000; five gold rings valued GY$400,000, one silver and gold band valued GY$30,000.

and two gold bands valued GY$180,000; a 56-year-old female of one handbag containing US$2,200; GY$180,000. cash, two gold anklets valued GY$200,000, two gold chains valued GY$80,000, one pair gold bangles valued GY$190,000, one pair gold Jingles valued GY$120,000 and one black J7 cellphone valued TT$2,500.