Bartica boat captain burnt after battery sparks ignite fire

Last Updated on Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 8:50 by Denis Chabrol

A Bartica boat captain was burnt on Tuesday after the boat he was using to transport fuel burst into flames.

Police were told that when Okema Brummel started the boat engine, the battery sparked and ignited the fire.

The incident occurred at about 4 PM Tuesday afternoon at 4th Avenue beach, Bartica, Essequibo River

Police say that Brummel went to ‘Sir’ Gas Station at 4th Avenue beach Bartica, Essequibo River to purchase gasoline with the wooden boat.

After purchasing the gasoline, according to police, he restarted the 200 horsepower engine and in the process the battery sparked.

The wooden boat was quickly engulfed in flames causing him to receive minor burns to his left foot before he jumped into the Essequibo River for safety.

Okema Brunell was rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he received medical treatment and was sent away.