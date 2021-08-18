Teen allegedly steals from policewoman’s house

Last Updated on Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 8:51 by Denis Chabrol

A 17-year old boy, who allegedly broke into a policewoman’s house and stole cash, has been arrested.

The Guyana Police Force says at the time of the incident between 9:15 last night and 12:30 this morning, the policewoman was asleep.

The break-and-enter and larceny occurred at Plantation Westminster, West Bank Demerara.

The 48-year-old policewoman alleged that the teenager stole US$800.

Investigators say the suspect, who is her neighbour and a known character in the community, was arrested.

She told police that she secured her home and retired to bed earlier in the evening.

However, she was awakened at the time mentioned and discovered her door opened and her purse missing which contained the cash and other documents.

She then alerted her son who was sleeping in his bedroom.