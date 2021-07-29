Attorney General, Police Service Commission disagree over whether President cannot face courts

Last Updated on Thursday, 29 July 2021, 23:24 by Denis Chabrol

Attorney General Anil Nandlall maintains that Guyana’s Executive President cannot be brought before the courts in civil and criminal actions, but lawyers for the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday disagreed, saying that President Irfaan Ali was named in his official capacity.

After the PSC named Dr. Ali as a respondent in a case against the Police Commissioner’s refusal to issue a special promotions order, Attorneys for that Service Commission countered Mr. Nandlall’s contention that the President could not be sued. “His Excellency is not above the Laws or the Constitution of Guyana His Excellency, notwithstanding his status as Head of State, is not above the Constitution or the Laws of Guyana. This much is a necessary corollary of the rule of law and the fundamental principle of constitutionalism,” the attorneys said.

The PSC’s lawyers, Dextor Todd and Selwyn Pieterts, acknowledged that the Attorney General is expected to represent and advise the President of Guyana. However, the Attorneys said there is nothing in Guyana’s Constitution or the State Liability and Proceedings Act that prevents the President from being sued especially since it was he whom had suspended the PSC.

The Commission said the President is a “necessary and proper party” especially since it was he who had suspended that body that is responsible for disciplining and promoting from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The immunities of the President are captured in Article 182 of Guyana’s Constitution that states that the President shall not be held personally answerable to any court for the performance of the functions of his or her office or for any act done in the performance of those functions and no proceedings, whether criminal or civil , shall be instituted against him or her in his or her personal capacity in respect thereof either during his or term of office or thereafter,” the CBU added.