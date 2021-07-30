Gamblers, cinema-goers, diners must show proof of vaccination

Last Updated on Friday, 30 July 2021, 15:41 by Denis Chabrol

Owners of casinos, betting shops, cinemas and restaurants will from August 1, 2021 have to ensure that all patrons show proof that they have been vaccinated before they are allowed entry, the latest COVID-19 guidelines published in the Official Gazette state.

From August 1, 2021, the guidelines mandate operators of casinos, betting shops and cinemas to ensure that there is only 40 percent occupancy and that patrons show their vaccination cards.

“Only vaccinated patrons are at their place of business and those patrons have in their possession an official identification document and their vaccination card which they shall produce when requested to do so by the operator or any person authorised by the Minister of Health,” the guidelines state.

Further, the COVID guidelines also mandate that indoor and outdoor dining at a restaurant and bar is restricted to sixty percent capacity of the building or dining area; tables are spaced six feet apart from each other and that patrons at their business, except for children, have been vaccinated and have in their possession an official identification document and their vaccination card; and no more than four patrons are seated at one table and at least three feet apart.

Staff are also required to wear a face mask fitted to cover the nose, mouth and chin at all times and shall sanitise dining tables, chairs and bar countertops after use by each customer.

Further, gambling pool and snooker games are prohibited at bars.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has already come out in support of any measure that government takes to curb the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, that has so far claimed more than 500 lives.