Only vaccinated bus, boat operators can work- government

Last Updated on Friday, 30 July 2021, 16:06 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government said minibus speedboat operators must prove that they are vaccinated, in keeping with the latest COVID-19 guidelines, before they could be allowed to operate.

“In order to transport members of the public, every operator and conductor of any public transportation service shall be vaccinated,” state the guidelines that take effect on August 1.

Further, the Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, under whose hand the fresh guidelines have been issued, states that operators and conductors must have in their possession an official identification document and their vaccination card.

These documents, the Order states, must be produced to a police officer or any person authorised by the Minister of Health. The latest COVID-19 measures that have been published in the Official Gazette and take effect on August 1.

The new rules also require operators of public transportation to ensure that their passengers, including children older than two years, to wear face masks to cover the nose, mouth and chin of the person when they are travelling in a vehicle, vessel or aircraft,

The only exemptions are for persons who cannot put on, wear or remove a face mask because of any physical or mental illness or impairment, disability within the meaning of the Persons with Disabilities Act, Cap. 36:05); without severe distress; the person is travelling with, or providing assistance to another person and that other person relies on lip reading to communicate with the first person; the person removes their face mask to avoid harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury to the person or others or the person is travelling to avoid injury, or to escape a risk of harm, and does not have a face mask with the person;

Other exemptions for not wearing face masks include eating or drinking, taking medication, complying with a request by a relevant person or another person acting in the course of their duties or temporary removal for security and identification purposes if necessary for the purpose of receiving services.