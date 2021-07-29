Guyanese singing icon, Mark Holder, dies

Last Updated on Thursday, 29 July 2021, 22:28 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese singer of international acclaim, Mark Holder, died Thursday morning in Canada after a period of illness, relatives confirmed.

He was 74 years old.

Holder was recognised as a pioneer of Caribbean music and was well-known for songs such as “Something of Value” and “Hold On To Your First Love”.

He had over the decades toured several countries and performed alongside Eddy Grant, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Mighty Sparrow and The Jackson Five.

Holder was based in Canada.

In widely circulated video of a conversation with his wife, Jennifer, Mark while he had been hospitalised, he had thanked his fans and others for “being very supportive of me all my life.” In that video, he had also referred to another of his popular songs, “Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way” and he added that “I’m fine in the Lord.”