Clerk robbed of GYD$2 million while waiting to pay wages

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 July 2021, 9:57 by Denis Chabrol

A woman was robbed of $2 million just outside a location where she had gone to pay workers their wages.

The incident occurred late Friday afternoon at Cane View, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The woman, who is a clerk, told police that she was robbed by six men who rode up next to her on three XR motorcycles.

She says two of the robbers were armed with handguns.

The clerk says she uplifted cash from the head office of her workplace to pay workers at Caneview Avenue.

The woman informed police that she parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers, as she usually does.

But while in the car, she said she noticed the suspects approaching the car and stopped.

The woman says after she refused to hand over the money, the suspects forced open the driver’s side door, pulled her out cuffed her to her abdomen and face.

She said one of suspects then picked up the cash mentioned – which was secured in an envelope.

Police were also informed that one of the bandits discharged three rounds, one in the air and two in the direction of the car after which they escaped.