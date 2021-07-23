Granger says no no-confidence motions tabled against him, but opponents say they are coming

Last Updated on Friday, 23 July 2021, 16:57 by Denis Chabrol

The Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), David Granger on Friday denied that two motions of no-confidence were tabled against him, but senior party insiders said they are mobilising support to prepare for such action to be taken.

“It’s a phantom motion; no text, no votes, no notice no defence,” he said on his latest party propaganda programme, “Public Interest” on which he asked questions by a public relations functionary attached to his office.

Mr. Granger said no document containing charges against him was introduced to Thursday’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting and he was at a loss to know who was concocting and peddling such “fake” information that would weaken the 64-year old political organisation. “If they feel that they can run, let them run but we cannot run the party in newspaper columns and these invented motions of no-confidence,” he said.

One of his opponents on the CEC confirmed to News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that no motion was tabled against Granger at Thursday’s meeting of that decision-making organ. Instead, the official said that more meetings among party members would be held in the coming days before the motions are tabled possibly at the next CEC meeting.

The PNCR Leader said he was unaware of any “official” meeting of “any part” of the PNCR such regions, districts or groups. Ahead of any such no-confidence motion against him, Mr. Granger has already denied. “I’m not aware that there has been any wrongdoing and I have never seen any motion,” he said.

He said two meetings that had been reportedly held had not been approved by the CEC and he was unaware if anyone would claim responsibility for those engagements. He expressed worry that such misinformation could fracture the party. “It seems to be some invention by persons, who are actually harming the People’s National Congress, and this is not going to strengthen the party in any way. I don’t know if the persons behind it feel it will make them more popular by creating this illusion that there is tsunami of anger at the Leader of the Party,” he said.

A large percentage of the 15 elected CEC members have expressed grave concern about Mr. Granger’s leadership style. But he made it clear that he would not be removed by the CEC but by party delegates at a Congress whenever that is held. “The Leader of the party was elected by Congress. He wasn’t elected by the Central Executive Committee, he wasn’t elected by some meeting at East Coast and Congress will decide on the next leader of the party whoever that person is,” he said. While he would not “discount the fact that there is some might be some opposition to me” but the PNCR has a legal and constitutional framework.

Veteran PNCR member Aubrey Norton and Dr. Richard Vanwest Charles have signaled their intention to contest for the leadership of the PNCR.

Mr. Granger noted that this was not the first time that the PNCR has experienced such problems, the first one being under its Founder-Leader Forbes Burnham then under Desmond Hoyte when Hamilton Green and Raphael Trotman had broken away and formed their own parties.

The PNCR Leader appealed to his rivals to “keep it clean” in their contest for the top party office. Congress has been delayed by almost one year now due to general elections and later on the COVID-19 pandemic.