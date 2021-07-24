Nine Guyanese youths chosen for the 2021 Youth Ambassadors Program

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 July 2021, 10:09 by Denis Chabrol

Nine young Guyanese, aged 15 to 18, will be representing Guyana in the virtual five-week Youth Ambassadors Program from Monday, July 26th to Friday, August 27th, 2021, the United States Embassy said at the weekend.

Representing Guyana this year are Anjalita Palaniandi, Rachel Chesney, Krystal McLean Victor Nandlall, Juel Johnson, Ayushi Nandalall, Divya Nandalall, Kanye Blades, Jahnavi Tuluram. André Romaldho, an alumnus of the Youth Ambassadors Program, 2018 will serve as mentor for the 2021 cohort.

The virtual program brings together outstanding young people between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the Americas for an enrichment program to explore themes such

as civic education, leadership, cross-cultural connections, community service, and youth and social transformation through experiential learning activities, leadership training, civic participation at the community level, and mentoring by community, business, and NGO leaders; engaging with host families, and volunteering.

“The youths were shortlisted from a large pool of applicants after going through an interview process. They join a cadre of fifty-six youth leaders and ten adult mentors who have been part of the Youth Ambassadors Program (YAP) since September 2012,” the American embassy said in a statement.

Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch met with the 2021 cohort on Thursday, July 22, 2021. During the meeting, according to the Embassy, the participants shared their aspirations to address issues affecting youth within their respective communities.

Ambassador Lynch congratulated the group and highlighted the importance of engaging and networking with other youth across the Caribbean during the program, as this will develop their leadership skills as active and engaged citizens through service.