Two die, one seriously injured in Timehri accident

Last Updated on Sunday, 23 May 2021, 14:10 by Denis Chabrol

Two men have died after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle which slammed into two utility poles on the Timehri Public Road on Saturday night, police said.

The Guyana Police Force identified the deceased as 24-year old Pascal Dainty of Unity Place, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and 32-year old Delon Whitehead of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Police said 25-year old Michael Kendall of Block X Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara is hospitalised in a serious condition.

Police were told that Dainty was driving a car bearing licence number PXX 5192 at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and the accident occurred.

“The motorcar ran off the road in a north-western direction and collided with two lampposts situated on the western side of the road before turning turtle several times and ending up on the western parapet, on a concrete fence,” police said.

Traffic investigators said the car, fence and utility poles were extensively damaged.