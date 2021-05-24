Fire rips through several Albouystown houses

Last Updated on Monday, 24 May 2021, 7:19 by Denis Chabrol

An early Monday morning fire destroyed a house and severely damaged several others in the congested residential area of Albouystown, Georgetown.

The fire began shortly after 1 AM and ripped through several wooden houses at James and King Edward Streets.

Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edo told News-Talk Radio Guyana/ Demerara Waves Online News there were no immediate reports of injuries.

He said that investigators believed that the fire was the work of arsonists.