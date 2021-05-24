Three dead after fireman ploughs vehicle into group on Linden-Soesdyke Highway

Last Updated on Monday, 24 May 2021, 9:22 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons are dead and two others, including an eight-year old, are injured after a vehicle driven by a fireman ran off the road at Kairuni Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway and and struck a group who was sitting in the curb, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said fireman, 39-year old Kevin Bizzeth of Rainbow City, Mackenzie, Linden was speeding when he lost control of the car, PHH 6628, and it hit the curb.

“The motorcar then plowed into the group of persons named above who were sitting on the side of the road on the said curb,” police said.

Dead are 87-year old Antonio Henry of Kairuni Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, 40-year old Meliena Emmanuel and eight-year old Akesie Jerome

Those injured are Alina Persaud , eight years old, and 50-year old Rodwell Jerome. Persaud was then transferred to the Georgetown public hospital where she was placed in Intensive Care Unit while Jerome is under observation at the Mackenzie Hospital.

Police said Bizzeth has been served with a notice of intended prosecution. A breathalyzer test showed that he did not consume any alcohol.