Corentyne businessman, woman robbed of cash, jewellery

Last Updated on Monday, 24 May 2021, 9:30 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman and a woman were Sunday night robbed of $1.3 million in cash, jewellery and 30 vehicle registrations by three gunmen who invaded their home at Friendship, Corentyne, Berbice.

The 57-year old businessman and the 23-year-old woman told police that the “masked” bandits attacked them about 8 PM Sunday while they were in their yard.

“The victims were sitting in their hammocks when three men armed with handguns each, wearing black clothing and fully masked held them at gunpoint and demanded cash and all their valuables. They them took them to the upper flat of the building and tied them up and dealt the businessman a cuff to his left eyes causing injuries,” police said.

The thieves carted off GYD$550,000 cash, one diamond ring valued US$3,000, one iPhone XS valued US$1,000 and 30 registrations for cars, tractors and combines belonging to both victims